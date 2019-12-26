Generally, I am not an Adam Sandler fan. He’s made a career playing man-children who act on petty impulses and demand not just laughs from the audience, but adulation. His characters come off as dangerously unhinged, reinforcing the arrested development of the young men in the audience. Not only unfunny, Sandler’s characters are ugly and anti-social.

Yet those same qualities engender the comedian to respectable directors, who take this very same persona and make dazzling works of art. In these hands, Sandler’s pathology drives the stories rather than elicits cheap laughs. Think of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love,” that examined the Sandler archetype as damaged and full of shame. Is there any more cringe-inducing scene in cinema than his first date with Emily Watson?

There’s also Mike Binder’s under-appreciated “Reign Over Me,” where Sandler plays a wounded widower. Those manic features are muted and the pain is palpable. Noah Baumbach used him well in “The Meyerowitz Stories” and Sandler proved he could hold his own with a great like Dustin Hoffman. Sandler doesn’t change; he just adapts.

Now the Safdie Brothers have crafted Sandler’s masterwork with “Uncut Gems,” a stress-inducing thriller with a scuzzy, crackerjack character study at its heart.

Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a fixture in New York’s jewelry district. Howard is also a compulsive sports gambler, betting away his livelihood on any given ball game. Owing money to every bookie in town, our anti-hero curries no favors by treating everyone in his life like garbage.

His wife, Dinah (Idina Menzel), watches with cold stares as Howard ruins their family. His girlfriend Julia (Julia Fox) is no more of an extension of Howard’s awful lifestyle. Our main character sees every relationship as transactional, a way to chase new thrills and to avoid anything real.

Same goes for his career as a jeweler. The film’s central obsession is a black opal unearthed in Ethiopia that promises to solve all of Howard’s financial problems. This “uncut gem” is a lot like Howard: complicated, rough around the edges, oddly desirable, a source of chaos and violence everywhere it turns up. You see the jewel is a metaphor.

Virtually the second Howard gets his hands on this valuable object, it becomes coveted by potential customer and NBA star Kevin Garnett (playing himself) who sees the opal as a source of luck and strength.

Garnett is in the middle of a career-defining moment — the Safdie Brothers crafted their script around the 2012 Boston-Philadelphia playoff series — and Howard sees opportunity. Despite other contractual obligations, Howard loans “KG” this uncut gem and everything just goes topsy-turvy from there.

Films about addiction are, by nature, tense. Watching someone make reckless decisions about something outside of their control strikes a chord of fear in the average person. But I’ve never quite seen gambling portrayed with such gripping dread like “Uncut Gems.” How does the film do this? First, the Safdies inundate the audience with sound. The jewelry store’s buzzer, New York traffic, and a disorienting soundtrack compete for attention when characters aren’t talking.

When the characters do talk, they cannot stop. Again, using Sandler’s shtick to enhance the film’s dramatic effect, Howard yells and thrashes about; a distraction from his moral emptiness. But everyone else demands Howard’s attention. They raise their voices over Howard’s. That overlapping dialogue fights for attention from the rest of the sound mix.

If “Uncut Gems” sounds overwhelming, that’s the point. The Safdies want the audience to feel off-kilter, the same way Howard feels from the various stressors in his life. This works and then some; moments in the third act caused me to yell at the screen like I was watching a horror movie. I paced during a critical scene at an auction. “Uncut Gems” is not Christmastime escapism — if you’re exhausted already, you’ll only feel worse.

Let’s get back to Howard. The male anti-hero is a pretty common vehicle these days. Men behaving badly with no regard for those around them. The elusive potential for redemption supplying the tension of the story. That describes almost every show on cable. Sandler doubles down on his traits to show us the ugly cracks of the character. Yet the audience is drawn to his lecherous state, jutted-out teeth, and the cadence of his 47th Street accent.

Sandler is ably supported. Fox is a standout as the adulterous sidekick. Garnett proves comfortable in playing himself on screen. Lakeith Stanfield (seen in the wild, wooly “Sorry to Bother You”), Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch populate the background and add depth as only good character actors can do. There’s also plenty of fun cameos from musician The Weeknd to iconic sports talker Mike Francesa.

“Uncut Gem” revels in the risks that it takes. While I am usually turned off by his infantilized antics, Sandler is the real draw here. What a delightful year for movies when we can speculate if both Sandler and Eddie Murphy should be nominated for acting awards. Plus, the Safdie brothers prove themselves as great New York auteurs in the vein of Sidney Lumet and Woody Allen.

Go see this right away. If you can handle it.

‘Uncut Gems’

Directors: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett

Rating: R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use

Theater: Ragtag

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.