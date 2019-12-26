Firefighters say there was a residential structure fire Wednesday night in Newburg where crews were met with heavy fire and smoke inside the residence, and were able to knock down the fire in 10 minutes.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and the Rolla Rural Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire on Walnut Street in Newburg at 10:27 p.m. on Wednesday. Once firefighters were at the scene, they found a one-story, wood frame, single-family structure, with heavy fire through the roof of the attached garage, and the fire extending into the residence, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said.

A vehicle in the garage was also well involved and crews pulled a 1.75 inch attack hose line and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack along with a search for victims, the fire protection district said in a release on Thursday.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire in 10 minutes. The garage area and vehicle were a complete loss and one bedroom and bathroom in the residence sustained heavy damage. The living room and kitchen were reported to have sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, while the child’s bedroom had the door closed and sustained minor smoke and heat damage.

“This is a perfect example of why you should always sleep with your door closed,” the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters said they were able to save several of the occupants important items.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature and there were no reported injuries. Other assisting agencies included Phelps Health EMS, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, American Red Cross and the City of Newburg Utilities Department.