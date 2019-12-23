Elizabeth Leiva, a Moberly resident and Columbia firefighter, was recently named one of 51 winners across the United States and Canada for Norwegian Cruise Line’s "Encore Moments" campaign, which offers “everyday heroes” a three- to five-day cruise on its newest ship and a weekend trip to New York City to accept their award.

Leiva said the experience has already been a dream come true, though not for the reason most would think. While in New York City, Elizabeth and her wife had the chance to visit the Freedom Tower, which sits on the Ground Zero of the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks. Though the attacks were nearly two decades ago, Elizabeth remembers them vividly, along with the more than 400 first responders who died in the aftermath. In fact, the main reason Leiva was nominated for the contest to begin with was due to her being co-founder of the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb, a not-for-profit group which honors the fallen first responders and raises money for charity.

Elizabeth’s mother-in-law, Rhonda Leiva, read about the contest online and nominated her for the contest about two or three weeks before the deadline. At first, Elizabeth said she thought her chances to win were very slim.

“The first I had heard of it was when [Rhonda] posted on Facebook,” Elizabeth said. “...I didn’t really think anything of it. It’s like the lottery, you don’t really think you’re going to win.”

Elizabeth’s work with the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb, her job as a firefighter and her contributions in her own family were all reasons her mother-in-law decided to nominate her for the contest.

“She just contributes so much,” Rhonda Leiva said. “She’s such a giving person. There are so many things I see her do with her family, the community and her job. ...When I first read about the contest, I thought, ‘She is the epitome of an everyday hero.’ She’s somebody who does something because it’s the right thing to do, not necessarily what she has to do.”

Each year, for the past four years, the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb has organized a 110 story climb at Faurot Field with hundreds of first responders, including firefighters, police officers and emergency medical staff to represent those who died in the attacks. Those who participate often do so in their gear and they wear name tags and biographies of the first responders who died in the attacks.

“It’s to keep the memory alive and never forget what happened that day,” Leiva said. “The young people now don’t remember. They weren’t alive then. We try to keep those memories alive to remember those that sacrificed their life that day.”

The non-profit group also donates all of the proceeds through registration, merchandise and sponsorships to SafetyNet of Missouri and the FireFighter Cancer Support Network.

As the deadline for the contest approached, the campaign continued to gain momentum until Leiva was eventually named the sole winner in Missouri.

“I started getting all of these votes from the community, friends on Facebook and family,” Elizabeth Leiva said. “It really spread like wildfire.”

‘Shock’ was the word Elizabeth used when she found out she had won the contest. “I had never won anything like this before,” she said.

Elizabeth and Allie Leiva flew into New York City on the night of Dec. 12. After setting up in their hotel, the couple almost immediately went to visit Ground Zero and the Freedom Tower. They even went back the next day to get a better view during the daytime, Elizabeth said.

“On my bucket list was to see Ground Zero,” she said. “...To honor those fallen and go to the place where it happened. It was eye-opening and a reminder of how proud I am to be part of something like this.”

During their trip to New York, the couple accepted their award on the cruise lines’ newest ship, Encore. The couple has a year to go on their cruise of choice, based on those offered by Norweigan Cruise Lines. Elizabeth said they have not decided where they will take the cruise yet, but that it will probably be somewhere warm.

