Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the La Siesta Mexican restaurant at 3890 Range Line Street Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a restaurant employee reported that a man approached him demanding money while he was in his vehicle on his break. The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a revolver before leaving the area due east towards Spencers Crest Condominiums on Kennesaw Ridge. The victim was treated for superficial wounds on the scene.

The suspect was described as being in his mid-twenties and wearing a black hoodie clinched over his face. The Boone County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone and a Columbia police dog searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Police request that anyone with information about the case contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.