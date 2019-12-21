A fire late Thursday afternoon destroyed a duplex in the west side of Independence and displaced six people, all of whom made it out of the building uninjured.

The fire at the 1200 block of Willow Avenue, just south of Truman Road, was reported at 5:11 p.m., fire personnel said, and flames showing out of the house when the first crew arrived three minutes later. Power and gas for the building had to be cut, and firefighters requested police for traffic control due to some vehicles being driven over active hose lines.

The Red Cross assisted all six occupants, and a gofundme.com page started by Ryan Lambirth has been set up for one displaced family.

– Examiner staff