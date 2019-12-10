The Pethan House on 617 High St. made its first appearance on Historic Boonville's Christmas Tour on Saturday during the Miracle on Main Street Christmas Festival. Join us for a digital walk through of the two-story Italianate home, featuring the decorative designs of David Brandon.

The Pethan House on 617 High St. made its first appearance on Historic Boonville’s Christmas Tour on Saturday during the Miracle on Main Street Christmas Festival. The two-story Italianate home, featuring the decorative designs of David Brandon, was open for tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The house was built from 1881 to 1883 and is listed on the National Parks Service’s National Register of Historic Places. It was renovated over the past 10 years.

A cannon was fired from an Indian mound on the property in celebration of Independence Day in 1820, according to the Missouri Office of Preservation. The house was built by Colonel Charles Edwards Andrews, a graduate of Kemper Military school and a local businessman. The house has also been home to several other prominent Boonville family and currently serves as a gathering place for the Pethan family.