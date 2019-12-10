A proposal from state Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, to add two cents to Missouri’s fuel tax would provide enough money to clear most of the top-priority road projects off the Missouri Department of Transportation’s unfunded needs list.

Under the provisions of a bill prefiled for the upcoming session, the tax on gasoline and diesel — now 17 cents — would increase by two cents for 10 years and then fall back to 18 cents.

The money generated by the tax would be enough to pay off $450 million in state bonds and half the tax increase would be retained afterwards to support maintenance of the new roads, Kendrick said.

“The idea of tying it to a bonding proposal would be to leverage it upfront as much as possible,” he said.

The proposal is the latest idea for generating funds for highway and other transportation needs following the defeat of bills in 2014 and 2018 that would have imposed additional sales and fuel taxes, respectively. Kendrick’s is the smallest of three fuel tax increase measures filed in advance of the Jan. 8 opening of the legislative session.

MoDOT has lists of unfunded projects that exceed $2.8 billion in total cost, broken into two groups. The online version of the top tier list, at $608 million, includes the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River at Rocheport, with an estimated cost of $240 million. That project is already funded with a federal grant and other local, state and federal financing.

One of the most expensive central Missouri projects on the second-tier list is rebuilding the I-70 interchange with Highway 63 in eastern Columbia at a cost of $71 million.

“The proposal I am putting forward is not a long-term solution,” Kendrick said. “It is an intermediate choice to give MoDOT flexibility and to free up more federal money for impending projects that need to be addressed in the near future. The idea, too, with this bonding proposal is that if this works, you could layer these projects every two, three, four or five years.”

The unfunded list also includes a report on how MoDOT would spend $825 million it needs annually to reduce the number of deficient bridges, build or rebuild roads for economic growth, safety and traffic needs, and other transportation issues.

How MoDOT would spend $450 million if it became available is uncertain, said Ed Hassinger, deputy director and chief engineer for the department.

“It replaces maybe 450 bad bridges out of the 900 bad ones we have got,” Hassinger said. “It is not insignificant. Over a 10-year period, $450 million would do a lot of stuff.”

Missouri has two types of roads in the 34,000 miles of highways maintained by the department, at least as far as financing construction and expansion projects. There are federally qualified roads, which means the national Highway Trust Fund reimburses the state for 80 percent of the money spent, and non-federally qualified roads, which are entirely the responsibility of state taxpayers.

The state currently struggles to spend enough to draw down its full allotment of federal funds, Hassinger said.

“We can barely match the federal funds available to us now,” he said. “We’re spending down the state road fund balance.”

None of the four fuel tax proposals introduced so far call for a statewide vote to approve the tax increase. Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, has proposed a two-cent per gallon increase on gasoline and four cents a gallon on diesel. In future years, that tax rate would be indexed for inflation.

Two other Democratic House members, state Reps. Joe Runions of Kansas City and Steve Butz of St. Louis, are proposing 6 and 10 cents per gallon, respectively, phased in over several years.

A two-cent increase would raise approximately $60 million annually for state needs and $26 million for local roads.

Under the Missouri Constitution’s tax limitation provisions, lawmakers could impose about $103 million in new taxes annually without triggering requirements for a public vote.

Lawmakers may be ready to impose the first tax increase without a statewide vote since 1993 to find money for roads, Kendrick said. A proposal to borrow $301 million to replace deficient bridges won approval in this year’s session despite the negative vote on a tax increase in 2018.

“It is a significant amount of money but it is still a drop in the bucket for long-term needs for MoDOT to rebuild and maintain the current system,” Kendrick said.

