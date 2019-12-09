Hollister employees donated $7,763 to the United Way of Northeast Missouri, presenting a check to United Way Executive Director Bill Castles and campaign chair Keith Jackson earlier this week.

Pictured, from left: April Clark, Diane Blackorby, Twila Spencer, Chris Perry, Phyllis Hamilton, Rob Needham, Keith Jackson , Betsy Hoscheid, Bill Castles and Thom Bahr.

The United Way announced in mid-November that it had reached 60% of its $172,000 campaign goal. The United Way provides funding to local partner agencies: The Salvation Army, Red Cross, Adair County 4-H, Adair County Family YMCA, Boy Scouts of America/Great Rivers Council, Community Opportunities/Sheltered Workshop, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Hospice of Northeast Missouri, Kirk-Tran, Macon Diversified Industries, NEMO Senior Citizens Services Inc and RSVP/Senior Adult Services.

Donations can be made online at liveunitednemo.org, by mailing the United Way of Northeast Missouri at Box 112, Kirksville, or calling the United Way at (660) 665-1924.



