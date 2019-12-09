The Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced the donation of $157,000 for area nonprofits before the Lights of Love Tree Lighting on Saturday evening at the Rosyln Heights Mansion during the Miracle on Main Street Christmas Festival in Boonville.

Members of every branch of the military and public service were honored at the event.

DAR presented a $150,000 check to the Fisher Houses in Missouri and a $7,000 check for Combat Boots & High Heels.

The Fisher House Foundation builds houses where military and veterans’ families can stay for free while a loved one is in the hospital. It has saved families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation, according to the foundation.

Combat Boots & High Heels is comprised of U.S. military veterans who give back to their fellow American patriots and support those in need. The group confronts issues in the veteran community, such as suicide, depression, homelessness, unemployment and poverty, according to its website.