$11,000 was raised during the raffle.

For the last month, area 4-H and University of Missouri Extension Council members have been selling raffle tickets in an effort to help pay off the Livingston County 4-H/Extension office. The donation by former Extension Council member, Amy Prokop of the raffle items featuring Kansas City Chiefs tickets and a $1,000 gift card, the group raised $11,000. Top sellers from area 4-H clubs were invited to the drawing on Friday. Ridge Huston, Springhill 4-H, sold 455 tickets, he is pictured (inset) with Brenda Kerr, Extension Council chairman, drawing the winning names. Also pictured with Hutson is second-place winner, Broxton Rodenberg, Happy Harvesters 4-H Wheeling, who sold 350 tickets. Not pictured is third-place winner, Timberlynn Palmer, Sunrise Hustlers 4-H, Dawn, who sold 339 tickets. The group with the highest top sales per member was Wheeling Happy Harvesters with $64 per member sold and the Top Club total Sales was from the Springhill 4-H Club with a total of $3232 in tickets sold.