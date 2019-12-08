R. Tim Bradley of Austin, Texas, retired president of Kinder Morgan C02 Co., will speak at two commencement ceremonies at Missouri University of Science and Technology this month. Bradley earned a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering from Missouri S&T in 1977.

The first ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. During the morning ceremony, over 400 degrees will be presented to graduate and undergraduate candidates in the departments of biological sciences; chemical and biochemical engineering; chemistry; civil, architectural and environmental engineering; economics; engineering management and systems engineering; English and technical communication; geosciences and geological and petroleum engineering; materials science and engineering; physics; and psychological science.

The second ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. During the afternoon ceremony, nearly 400 degrees will be awarded to graduate and undergraduate candidates in the departments of arts, languages and philosophy; business and information technology; computer science; electrical and computer engineering; history and political science; mathematics and statistics; mechanical and aerospace engineering; and mining and nuclear engineering.

Both ceremonies will be held in the Gale Bullman Building, located at 10th Street and Bishop Avenue in Rolla.

Bradley held several supervisory and management positions focused primarily on reservoir engineering and oil field development with an EOR emphasis. His experience spans operations in west Texas, Michigan, California, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alaska, the Rockies and the Gulf of Mexico.

In 1989, Bradley was named manager of C02 marketing for Shell. Nine years later, when Shell and Kinder Morgan launched Shell C02 Co. – a $360 million joint venture – he was named president. Bradley subsequently became president of Kinder Morgan C02 Co., when Shell sold its share of the company in 2000. Over the next 13 years, Kinder Morgan C02 grew into the largest producer, transporter and marketer of carbon dioxide in the United States, the second-largest oil producer in Texas, and the largest and most profitable division of Kinder Morgan.

A member of the Board of Trustees for both Missouri S&T and the Magellan International School in Austin, Bradley was inducted into S&T’s Academy of Mines and Metallurgy in April 2013 and was honored with an Award of Professional Distinction in May 2014. He and his wife, Kay, are members of the Missouri S&T Order of the Golden Shillelagh.

Bradley retired in early 2013 and he and Kay moved to Austin, Texas. They have seven children and eight grandchildren, most of whom live in Austin as well. Tim is an avid woodworker who enjoys making heirloom furniture for their home and for their children. In 2014, Tim and Kay established the R. Tim and Kay Bradley Petroleum Engineering Graduate Student Fellowship Endowment.