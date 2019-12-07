Voluntary Action Center’s 36th annual gift collection and distribution holiday program for over 950 local families will take place Monday through Friday at Woodcrest Church, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd. in Columbia.

Nick Foster, Executive Director for Voluntary Action Center, said in a news release that gifts of toys, clothing, hygiene products and basic household items will be collected from individuals, churches, businesses and other organizations, then distributed to families. Families will also receive gift cards and vouchers to purchase food.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with collection and distribution, and can learn more by calling 573-874-2273 or visiting vacmo.org.