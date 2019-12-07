For four consecutive days last week and five overall, Columbia police and other agencies searched the Lamine River in northwest Cooper County for Mengqi Ji, missing and presumed to be dead since Oct. 8.

The search is focused on one spot — the easternmost bridge piling supporting Highway 41 as it crosses the river just north of exit 98 off Interstate 70.

The search teams will return Tuesday, a sure sign that authorities, who have not discussed why they are at that spot, have information that Ji is likely to be found there, said an Illinois woman who, along with her husband, is an expert in recovering bodies from waterways.

Tammy and Dennis Watters of Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery, based on Moro, Illinois, have recovered 99 missing men, women and children from the depths throughout their storied careers. Their website shows letters of appreciation from law enforcement agencies across the nation and a host of accolades since they started the non-profit in 2005.

“They must have got some kind of a tip to be working that hard in that area for four days,” Tammy Watters said in a telephone interview Friday. “Really, after that much time, there is nothing anybody can say about where she is unless it was weighed down and you know the exact location.”

A human body will sink in water if it is weighted or the lungs fill with water. As the body decomposes, gasses form that will bring an unweighted body back to the surface. All that time, it can be moved by currents, Watters said.

“If it is not a current situation, and the water is cold, the body will stay there until the water warms up and decomposes and causes gases to form,” Watters said. “Depending on the heat, if they are weighted enough that is going to be enough to hold them down, they are down and not moving.”

The Lamine River runs for just over 60 miles from northern Morgan County to the Missouri River. The meandering stream usually runs slow. When the search team arrived Tuesday morning, the flow was about 500 cubic feet per second at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Otterville. That amount of water would fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in about three minutes. The river fell over the course of the week and by the time the teams left Friday afternoon, the flow at Otterville was just over 200 cubic feet per second.

But after a big rain, the Lamine can rise quickly and move swiftly, sweeping along anything loose that the water reaches and depositing it as it falls. Much of the work last week involved removing accumulated debris away from the bridge piling — mainly large logs but also a white bucket filled with mud that caused a flurry of activity Friday that reporters on the scene first thought may be Ji's remains when it was discovered.

The search for Ji began Oct. 11, when the police issued a news release alerting the public the department was looking for the 28-year-old mother, described as a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, typically worn in a bun, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall with pierced ears. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, reported he last saw her about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the couple’s home in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive.

The investigation soon focused on Elledge, who did not report his wife was missing for 36 hours. He was arrested Oct. 25 on a charge of child abuse after a witness told police Ji sent her a message in February that there were bruises on her daughter’s buttocks and she suspected her husband had abused the girl. Photos of the bruises were found on Ji's iPad.

Joseph Elledge is being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of child abuse and first-degree child endangerment, with his bond set at $500,000, cash only.

The night Ji disappeared, the Lamine was flowing at 60 cubic feet per second at Otterville. A storm on Oct. 10 dropped 2.3 inches of rain at Columbia Regional Airport and sent the Lamine surging upward, peaking at 5,260 cubic feet per second on the morning of Oct. 11. The difference in flow is that the slower stream would fill the Olympic-sized pool in just under 25 minutes; at the higher rate, it would fill in 17 seconds.

Elledge has admitted to investigators that he took a drive into rural areas of central Missouri the night his wife disappeared.

Police reports have referred to Mengqi Ji as Mengqi Ji Elledge, although a family friend said Friday that she never took her husband's last name.

“During the time when Joseph said M.E. went missing and the time he made the report, he took a long drive through unfamiliar remote areas of mid-Missouri,” Columbia police officer Alan Mitchell Jr. wrote in a probable cause statement accompanying the charges against Joseph Elledge.

Authorities would likely have taken into account the fluctuating water levels on the Lamine between the time Ji went missing and the initiation of the search. There have been two other high-water events since she went missing, on Oct. 30 when the flow rose to 10,600 cubic feet per second and on Nov. 30, when it reached 5,600 cubic feet per second.

Without any clues as to why police believe they are in the correct location, it is impossible to say what Joseph Elledge may have done to his missing wife, if anything. While prosecutors have named him the primary suspect, he has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.

There is an access road about 200 yards upstream from the Highway 41 bridge, Moehle Mill Lane, and with only one house near the search location. Someone stopping on the bridge itself may go unnoticed. No other public access to the river exists for miles on the upstream side, with the closest at the Route M bridge and the Harriman Hill Access, near its confluence with the Blackwater River.

The water of the Lamine is cold and murky. One driver Friday, who would not provide his name or elaborate, described the area as “dark, muddy and woody.”

At the search site, Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts on Friday said divers can only spend about an hour in the water before having to resurface.

A body can move great distances in flowing water, Watters noted. In one instance, she said, a body moved from the Alton, Illinois, area to Cape Girardeau, a distance of about 150 river miles on the Mississippi River, in three days.

Sometimes, she said, a body does not sink if not weighted down enough and can get caught in the current and keep moving until it comes to rest upon an obstruction, such as a debris pile.

“Sometimes bodies don’t hit the bottom, they are caught in the current and they just flow underwater with the current,” Watters said. “If the current is moving very fast at all she is tumbling in the current until she gets to some point where she is hung up.”

Watters also says authorities must be very cautious when searching through flood debris like the focal area of the current search, as they risk setting evidence free to travel downstream. While the water is calm on the surface, the area near the pier is about 16-feet deep and could be moving more swiftly than appears.

“My worry is with them because the water is so cold right now,” Watters said. “She could be intact and in that debris, by chance hung up in there, and they are taking a chance of setting her loose.”

