The only full-service recycling center in rural mid-Missouri, Boonslick Industries, has made a concerted effort to grow into the eight-county region it serves.

The recycling center adds about 2-3 customers a month, including big customers like Columbia Public Schools, and adds community drop offs in new areas like Salisbury and Smithton. Even without the automation of larger facilities like Columbia — the other major recycling center in mid-Missouri — the completely hand-sorted center with 45 employees has increased its efficiency as it’s expanded.

The recycling center will process about 3.6 million pounds of material in 2019, Recycling Manager Geoff Shackelford said.

Despite its growth, the center is losing money. It’s a problem faced by recycling centers around the country — partly because recycling is a low-margin industry, but also because the biggest market for recyclable materials has shut its doors.

U.S. exports of plastic and paper to China increased 50 and 70 percent over the last decade. In 2016, U.S. recyclers exported $5.6 billion of scrap materials to China, accounting for 31 percent of all their exports, according to the Institute for Scrap Recycling Industries.

When China’s government imposed strict standards in January 2018 requiring very low levels of contamination for recycled materials to be imported, U.S. recyclers were suddenly cut off from their largest customer.

The policy originated from environmental concerns in Beijing about the levels of contamination in the recycled materials being imported into China, Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Chief Economist Joe Pickard said. China also wants to develop its own domestic recycling stream, and officials expect to collect more materials from within the country. As the trade war between the U.S. and China has intensified, recycled materials became a target for tariffs, making the recycling market even more complicated, he said.

U.S. recyclables are still shipped to China, but they’re mainly from industry and large retailers that don’t have the same levels of contamination as home recycling processed through municipal systems, Pickard said.

Shipments of recycled paper and fiber to China have been cut in half since the U.S. was shipping out 9 million tons in 2017, according to data compiled by Pickard. Last year, those exports actually grew as other markets like India, Mexico, Indonesia and Vietnam emerged to pick up the slack. Those markets were oversaturated and contracted this year, leaving total exports down about 5.5 percent from 2017.

While materials going to China largely come from the west coast, the glut of supply in the U.S. has caused prices to drop everywhere, said Lelande Rehard, district manager of Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management

“We’ve finally got people where they want to recycle, and we’re making all these gains in proficiency and efficiency in recycling and processing materials,” Shackelford said. “But we haven’t seen any benefit from that because the price has plummeted.”

The goal of the recycling industry has long been to try to get more materials, and not worry as much about the level of contamination, Rehard said. China’s policy has brought contamination to the forefront, and the industry is now pushing for people to recycle correctly instead of just recycling more.

Even well-intentioned people can contribute to the contamination if they aren’t educated, as a lot of packaging that’s marked as recyclable can’t be processed by their local facility, he said. Boonslick Industries doesn’t take plastics 3-7, which are thicker plastics like PVC and plastic squeeze bottles, because the demand is so low centers often have to pay someone to take them, Rehard said.

The goal is to get to 10 percent contamination or less to meet China’s standards and to improve efficiency. Public education is a major factor, along with centers investing in better equipment and hiring more people to hand-sort, Rehard said. Because Boonslick Industries sorts entirely by hand, it’s less contaminated than other centers, though it can’t process the same volume, Shackelford said.

How does Boonslick Industries keep going?

Recycling centers often operate by the skin of their teeth, even when the market is good, Rehard said. That’s especially true in the midwest, where it’s cheaper to landfill than in the crowded coasts where land costs more. Centers have to keep their prices low to compete with landfills, so they’re especially susceptible to down markets, he said.

Boonslick Industries’ recycling center has been getting more efficient, but it’s making less money because of the market. It aims to have a bale of cardboard made in 6.5 hours of labor, a cost of about $45, Shackelford said. When they started tracking efficiency in 2017, a bale would take from 7 to 9.5 hours, and the last few months, they’ve been taking about 5.5 hours or less, he said.

That would’ve been great when prices were higher, but they’re currently losing money on every bale, he said. The center made $57,000 more in 2017 than 2016. This year, they’ll produce about 100,000 more pounds than last year, and make about $16,000 less, he said.

“We would probably be sitting here talking in a whole different light about how profitable recycling is, or about how we’re making it more profitable,” Shackleford said.

Cardboard is Boonslick Industries largest commodity. Cardboard tends to be a life-raft that lets recycling centers make up that difference, Rehard said.

It usually averages a price of $100 a ton, and it’s current price of $40 is basically rock bottom, and well below the peak of $212.50 a ton in 2017, Shackelford said. The price of almost every commodity has been trending down, even plummeting like cardboard, Shackelford said.

Along with looking for new markets to sell in, recycling centers have tried to reduce their contamination. Investing in equipment to to do that has meant higher costs. Combined with a tight labor market and increasing transportation costs, dropping commodity prices put recyclers in a difficult situation, Pickard said.

Boonslick Industries is in a better position to weather the downturn than some centers. As a sheltered workshop, it can pay some of its employees less than minimum wage. It’s also supported by other programs in the umbrella organization, called Unlimited Opportunities.

It’s biggest advantage over a lot of recycling centers because its main goal isn’t to make money, or even to recycle — it’s to provide jobs to people with disabilities, and the board of directors knows that, Shackelford said. The members never troubled him about the bottom line, have continued to invest in the center despite the poor market, and they see the increased output and efficiency even though the revenue is lagging, he said.

“If we can get the commodity price to bounce back a little, I think they see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, or there’s at least light in the tunnel,” he said.

Boonslick Industries has 45 employees, including 32 employees with physical or mental disabilities who are certified to be paid less than the minimum wage, Waibel said. The average wage at Boonslick Industries is $7.36 an hour, she said. The average wage for sheltered workshops around the state this year is $4.38 an hour, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which audits the workshops each year to make sure they’re paying appropriate wages.

Everyone on the processing floor makes more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Paper sorters make a percentage of prevailing wage based on how fast they sort compared to a supervisor in a time study, Shackelford said. They only do a time study in the sorting room because employees there typically require more supervision and can’t work autonomously, and Shackleford said its a very intensive process and they do everything they can to make the time study fair to the workers.

“A lot of times when people talk about workshops or extended employment centers, there’s the idea that people out there exploit these workers,” he said. “And we try really hard to make sure we’re being fair, and we err on the side of paying more, like rounding everything up when there’s a remainder.”

It also offers services like housing, day programs, children’s programs and life skills coaching to people with developmental disabilities, Unlimited Opportunities Executive Director Jennifer Waibel said.

The center used to hire people right out of high school, but that changed with the 2014 federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which requires people with disabilities to work with vocational rehabilitation to try to find work in the community until they’re 25 before they can work for less than the minimum wage, Waibel said.

“We want to recycle, and that’s a good way for these guys to make money,” Shackelford said. “But more importantly, it’s the only way some of these folks are going to get a job.”

The deficit is covered by the other components of Unlimited Opportunities, which employs a total of 120 people and also includes Boonslick Residential Services — which provides housing to about 50 people with disabilities — and a secondhand clothing store called Savvy Seconds.

The store, a contract to maintain the Interstate 70 rest areas in Boonville and other, smaller enterprises offset the recycling center’s deficit, Waibel said. They help keep the recycling center operating, which provides the most jobs, Shackelford said.