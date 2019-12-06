When Boonslick Industries recycling manager Geoff Shackleford started five years ago, the center was getting settled into its new building after the previous one was destroyed by a fire in 2012.

With the help of a supportive board of directors and grants from the Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District, they’ve grown into Saline and Pettis counties and steadily secured new clients and placed city-wide collection bins in more cities. They now make 400 stops over eight counties, Shackelford said.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else providing full-service recycling for the largely rural region Boonslick Industries serves, said Lelande Rehard, Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management district manager. A lot of places in Missouri either don’t have recycling or are struggling to keep it, he said.

Metro areas make up a larger proportion of the state’s waste than they did in 2008, but rural waste still accounts for 27.2 percent of the state’s total. And municipal waste makes up much more of rural waste than it does in cities with more industrial waste, according to a 2018 Department of Natural Resources report on the state’s waste composition. About 48 percent of the waste headed to Missouri landfills can be diverted away, including over 1 million tons of compostables and 1.75 million tons of recyclable materials, according to the report.

“A lot of folks are making good strides to reduce that waste, and Boonslick Industries is a key component for providing that service to rural communities,” Rehard said.

Logistics are important as the center’s trucks spread across a wider radius of mid-Missouri. The recycling center has probably reached out about as far as it can go geographically, as it now covers eight counties: Cooper, Howard, Boone, Moniteau, Morgan, Saline, Pettis and Chariton. It’s trying to expand within its means, looking to move into new areas like Sedalia, and possibly trying to add mattress recycling, but making sure any expansion is worth the cost of expensive new equipment or the building expansion it would need to recycle mattresses, Shackelford said.

Boonslick Industries runs eight routes a week to pick up cardboard with its compactor trucks, covering customers from Salisbury to Versailles and Smithton to Columbia, with the majority of the stops in Cooper County. They also collect from customers like Culligan, which has bags of large water bottles, Columbia Public Schools, which sends over 30 to 50, 96-gallon bins of paper every Tuesday and Thursday, public trailers in towns around the area, and other businesses in between.

About the only service Boonslick Industries doesn’t provide is residential pickups as offered in like Columbia and Springfield, Shackelford said. It doesn’t have the resources or manpower to stop at every house, so it uses the city-wide drop offs. The center still serves around 400 stops across 8 counties.

“From a town of 8,000 people, we’re able to do a lot of big city stuff,” Shackelford said. “That’s what we pride ourselves in, bringing big city recycling options to rural Missouri.”

Larger centers with more resources have a lot of automation, but Boonslick Industries still hand-sorts everything. Workers in the paper sorting room take buckets of mixed paper and sort it into four categories: white paper with only black writing, newspaper, cardboard and then any paper that has color on it. Everybody has six baskets to sort into, including the four paper categories, glass and plastic, and trash.

“A lot of kids recycle this stuff, so we’ll get Kleenexes, candy wrappers and all sorts of stuff,” Shackelford said.

After the paper is sorted, it’s taken out to the processing floor where it’s made into bales. Once they get enough bales of a single category of paper, they’ll ship it out. White paper is the most valuable because it can be used in more ways than paper with color ink on it, Shackelford said.

It’s also the paper the center gets the least of, sending out only two to four shipments of it a year, while newspaper and color paper get shipped out about every month, he said. White paper is where the money is, so the center tries to get as much of it as possible.

“When we used to get a packet of six or seven papers stapled together with one piece of color paper, they’d just throw it all in the color,” he said. “We’re starting to be more careful about that stuff so we don’t get a lot of white paper in the color paper, because (color) is worth pretty much garbage now, and (white) is premium.”

All the baling is done by machine, but the materials have to be hand-sorted first to make sure there’s no trash mixed in. Plastic and metal are run down a conveyor belt, while a worker sorts them out into separate piles, like aluminum, steel and trash. Cardboard is sorted out of piles, with trash getting thrown out.

A clean load of cardboard will still have leftover packaging, like styrofoam and plastic wrap, that has to be pulled out. Some people leave the styrofoam in a box because they don’t want to throw it away, but it gets thrown away at the center anyway, Shackelford said.

Once the materials are sorted, they’re dumped into a baler and processed into large bricks of paper, plastic or metal. The center is hoping to get a new baler with a grant, which will help increase their output, Shackelford said. Now, metal is baled in the plastic baler. If they get a shipment of metal while they’re baling plastic now, they have to queue it up and wait.

The good news for rural recyclers in mid-Missouri is that Boonslick Industries is a stable operation that should be able to weather the current market downturn, and inevitable future downturns, Rehard said.

In his visits to the Boonville Center, he’s noted that Shackleford has a good handle on his operation — maintaining good relationships with buyers and keeping the shipments relatively clean of contamination, he said. His district provides grants, and he’s been impressed with Shackleford’s applications, and with the center’s willingness to invest in their own operation without grants.

Kansas City-based recycled glass processor Ripple Glass gave Boonslick Industries it’s Glass Recycling Program of the Year award last year, which speaks to the quality of the operation, he said.