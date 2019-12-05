Zim Schwartze, former director of the Columbia/Boone County Office of Emergency Management and a long-time Columbia police officer, on Thursday was named chief of the Missouri Capitol Police.

The announcement by Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten brings Schwartze back to her hometown. Since January 2013, Schwartze has been director of Springfield-Greene County 911 Emergency Communications.

The capitol police are responsible for security at the Missouri Capitol and throughout the Jefferson City Capitol Complex.

“Zim Schwartze is a proven public safety leader with experience in community policing, emergency management, emergency communications, and law enforcement education and training,” Karsten said in a news release.

Schwartze received a $325,000 settlement from the Columbia in 2016 in exchange for dropping her lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully terminated in 2012 after making critical comments about then-Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton to a consultant. The city did not admit wrongdoing when it agreed to the settlement.