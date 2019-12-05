Boonville’s annual Miracle on Main Street is packed with activities to celebrate Christmas:

The holiday home tours run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and tickets are available at the Visitor’s Center, 100 E. Spring St.

The holiday market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School, 700 Main St.

The model train open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rear entrance of City Council Chambers. 525 Spring Street.

Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the former home of Always Different, 324 Main St.

Tours of Rosyln Heights will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 821 Main St.

A soup, salad and dessert lunch will be served from 11 to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 417 Vine St., and donations will go towards Toys for Tots and the church repair fund.

Nutcracker window dancers will be at Turning Pointe Dance Studio, 501 Main St., at 1 p.m.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Christmas tea and cookies will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grand Victorian Manor, 519 High St.

The Veterans Magic Tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of Roslyn Heights, 821 Main St.

The children’s community play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” will be at 6 p.m. at Thespian Hall, 522 Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church invited everyone to join them for hot chocolate and refreshments after the parade at the church, 407 E. Spring St.

Boonslick Community Choir

The Friends of Historic Boonville will present the Boonslick Community Choir Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday at Thespian Hall. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Friends of Historic Boonville, 614 Morgan St., and Family Shoe Store, 407 Main St. Esther Enderle is the artistic director of the concert, and Nancy Ward will accompany the Boonslick Community Choir.

Nelson Memorial live nativity

Men from Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church set up the nativity stable on Nov. 30 in preparation for the live nativity displays at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve on the church lawn. Public worship services are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m., after each display. McVicker Veterinarian Clinic provided the animals for the display.