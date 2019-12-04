The first home game for the Dragons and Panthers was held at Prairie Home on Nov. 22 when Slater came to challenge the teams in basketball. The Junior Varsity Lady Dragons started the evening off with two quarters of play and getting the win with the score of 28 to 27. The varsity wasn't going to be outdone either as they defeated Slater 57 to 37. The Panthers were not as lucky as Slater defeated the boys in their game.

Zion Lutheran School students took a field trip Nov. 22 to the City Museum in St. Louis. Many parents went along with the students, Pastor Weisenborn and teacher Marcia Toellner. They enjoyed climbing through sculptures, playing dodgeball in the ball pit, and many more activities the museum has to offer. They made a stop at Crown Candy to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Bunceton middle and high school students Nov. 26 participated in a School Olympics. Each grade had twelve stations to spend ten minutes in to achieve a skill. Only one student from the class was allowed to participate and each student was required to do a skill. Students had to write a 20-line poem in English, make free throws and layups, fill out a map of the United States, do multiplication and division problems, unscramble words, fill out the periodic table, identify songs and paintings as well as spices used in cooking, and finally identify different symbols of companies. The classes earned points for achieving the skills in the shortest amount of time. The winning class will be rewarded with pizza on December 6th. Getting third place were the seniors, the juniors got second, and winning first place were the sophomores.