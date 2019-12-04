The search for a Columbia woman missing since early October resumed Wednesday at the Lamine River bridge over Highway 41 in northwest Cooper County, with continued efforts to remove accumulated debris from a bridge piling so divers could be deployed.

Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen Oct. 8, according to an account furnished by her husband, Joseph Elledge, who prosecutors have named as the prime suspect in her disappearance. Joseph Elledge is being held in the Boone County Jail on child abuse and endangerment charges, with bond set at $500,000 cash-only for his release, for incidents that came to light during the Columbia police investigation of his wife’s disappearance.

The Columbia Police Department is being assisted by several state and local agencies in the search, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter told reporters observing the search that “substantial progress” had been made removing the debris on the upstream side of the bridge. A Columbia boom truck with a dredging bucket has been on the site for the past two days to assist in the removal.

Police remain hopeful they can locate Mengqi Ji Ellledge’s body today and will make a determination later about returning for a third day of searching if it is not found, Hunter said.

Joseph Elledge told police on Oct. 10, when he filed a missing person report, that he last saw her about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and she was missing when he awoke the next morning. From statements made by Elledge and other sources, detectives know Joseph Joseph Elledge took a “long drive through an unfamiliar area” between the time she went missing and filing a missing person’s report, according to documents filed with the child abuse charges.

During a bond hearing Nov. 6, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight argued that Elledge is the primary suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Knight described him as a substantial flight risk and a danger to the community, due to his violent disposition.

Hunter declined on Wednesday to say what particular facts led police to search the spot beneath the Highway 41 bridge.

Mengqi Ji Elledge is a Chinese female with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, typically worn in a bun. She is between 5′1″ and 5′3″ and has both ears pierced.

Police asked hunters who were out for deer season to keep a watch for any sign of her.