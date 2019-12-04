Residents of northeast Boone County are invited to help paint the county’s bicentennial mural Saturday as the section dedicated to the Centralia area is filled in.

The Centralia portion of the mural will be painted from 9 a.m. to noon at Friendship Place, 110 N. Rollins St.

The mural in the shape of a map of the county was designed by artist Stacy Self and has sections dedicated to each significant area of the county. When completed, the mural will be put on display during 2020, the county’s bicentennial year, at the Boone County History and Culture Center.

After the bicentennial year, the individual pieces will be delivered to the communities they represent for permanent display.