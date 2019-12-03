The search Tuesday of a northwest Cooper County river for a missing Columbia woman authorities suspect was killed by her husband is focused on the area under a bridge on Highway 41.

Police blocked one lane of the bridge over the Lamine River just north of exit 98 on Interstate 70 and brought in a crane with a dredging bucket to aid in the recovery if the woman's body is found. The crane was stationed over a bridge piling where a large amount of debris has accumulated in past high water events.

There are multiple agencies on the scene, including the Columbia Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, deputies from the Cooper and Maries County sheriff's departments and a boat from Missouri Task Force 1. Divers are searching the river and officers have used search dogs and a drone to survey the land around the river.

The officers intend to stay all day if necessary, Columbia police spokesman Jeff Pitts said at the scene.

It is the second time officers have looked near the Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, who went missing Oct. 8. Last week, Columbia police, along with members of the Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team and officers from several other agencies, searched a section of the river without results.

Joseph Elledge, Mengi Ji Elledge's husband, told police on Oct. 10, when he filed a missing person report, that he last saw her about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and she was missing when he awoke the next morning.

Joseph Elledge is being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of child abuse and child endangerment, with a bond set at $500,000, cash only. The charges stem from an incident that happened in the couple’s home in February, but was not reported to police until Oct. 18 by a witness in the missing person’s investigation.

During a bond hearing Nov. 6, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight argued that Elledge is the primary suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Knight described him as a substantial flight risk and a danger to the community, due to his violent disposition.

Elledge took a “long drive through an unfamiliar area” between the time she went missing and filing a missing person’s report, according to documents filed with the child abuse charges.

Knight said Nov. 6 that Elledge waited 35 hours to report his wife missing in order to get his story straight for police and the media.

Mengqi Ji Elledge is a Chinese female with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair, typically worn in a bun. She is between 5′1″ and 5′3″ and has both ears pierced.

Police asked hunters who were out for deer season to keep a watch for any sign of her.

