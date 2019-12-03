A former Boone County jailer charged with possessing and promoting child pornography used the common file-sharing program Dropbox to store and distribute videos and still images of children engaged in sexual contact with animals.

Kevin M. Downey, 33, was formally charged last Wednesday in Callaway County and fired the same day after more than six years working in the jail for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. A probable cause statement that became available Tuesday states that the investigation began in early August when the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center was acting on a complaint from Dropbox on June 24 that a user with the screen name Kevin Downey “uploaded multiple videos and images believed to be child pornography.” The account was last used on Feb. 18, the provider reported.

Computer data linked the account to Downey’s personal email account and computer. When a search warrant was served at his Fulton home last Wednesday, Downey admitted to using Dropbox to store child pornography, which he traded with others online. Images were also found on a mobile phone belonging to Downey.

Downey is being held in the Callaway County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to be in court Friday for a bond hearing.