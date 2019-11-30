Wednesday, Nov. 20

• I-70 and Main St – area check

• 1000 block of Stonebrook Lane – stolen property

• 1700 block of Helen Court – civil stand-by

• 700 block of Main St – stolen property

• 700 block of Main St – fingerprints

• 1400 block of Hilltop – citizen contact

• 1100 block of NE McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 1700 block of Helen Court – motor vehicle accident

• 800 block of Capelle – area check

• 200 block of Jefferson – check well being

Thursday, Nov. 21

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main St – identity theft

• 700 block Main St – warrant arrest

• 700 block of Main St – stealing

• 100 block of Walnut St – check well being

• 600 block of Yennie – area check

• 400 block of Orion – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of NW Casey – alarm

• Golfview and R.D. Mize Road – area check

• 800 block of NW Eagle Drive – 911 Hang-up

Friday, Nov. 22

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 100 block of SW 21st, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1600 block of NW Hilltop Lane – disturbance

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Burr Oak Lane – alarm

• 700 block of Main St – agency assist (DFS)

• 600 block of Thieme – recovered stolen

• 600 block of Tisha Lane – citizen contact

• 800 block of NW Eagle Drive – animal at large

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact

Saturday, Nov. 30

• 200 block of Harris – dealer license renewal

• 700 block of Main St – recovered stolen

• 700 block of Main St – warrant confirmation

• 1100 block of Willow – abandoned auto

• 800 block of Capelle – recovered stolen

• 1500 block of Jaclyn Drive – check well being

• 1500 block of Nolan Road – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1400 block of NE Mary Ct – area check

• 200 block of SW 12th, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – noise complaint

• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – alarm

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 100 block of Main St – found property

• 1900 block of Washam Ct – ex parte service

Sunday, Nov. 24

• 800 block of San Kar – alarm

• 800 block of NW Willow Drive – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 700 block of Main St – warrant confirmation

• 700 block of Main St – disturbance

• Blue Springs Police Department – prisoner transport

• 400 block of Minter Road – ex parte violation

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance

• 700 block of Shorthorn – area check

• Route BB and Duncan Rd – area check

• 600 block of Charlotte – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 700 block of Main St – alarm

Monday, Nov, 25

• 700 block of Main St – identity theft

• 1100 block of McQueery – suspicious activity

• 1400 block of Golfview – area check

• EE Kirby and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident

• 1100 block of Foxtail Drive – endangering the welfare

• BB and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident

• 400 block of Rust Ct – alarm

• 600 block of Yennie Ave – disturbance

• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – check well being

• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – burglary

• 1400 block of Amanda Jean – alarm

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Ct – disturbance

Tuesday, Nov. 26

• 700 block of Main St – prisoner transport

• 900 block of Sand Lane – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Ct – noise complaint

• 900 block of Foxtail – alarm

• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance