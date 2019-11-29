Fort Leonard Wood held its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration Thursday in several of its dining facilities on post, with meals for service members and guests.

FORT LEONARD WOOD – Fort Leonard Wood held its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration Thursday in several of its dining facilities on post, with meals for service members and guests.

The meal included more than 3 tons of turkey, 1,200 pounds of shrimp, 1 ton of beef and 2,000 assorted cakes and pies with all of the accompaniments.

“It has always been a memorable day each year seeing everyone slowdown from the high intensity of training to pause and reflect in the American way with family and friends,” said William Moffitt, Installation Food Program manager. “Seeing the looks of excitement, relief and satisfaction on the faces of trainees and their newly found friends and battle buddies after finishing this feast is a sight to see.”

More than 300 food service employees prepare, and then serve the meal, with unit commanders.

“The Thanksgiving meal is our chance to make those trainees and leaders guiding them feel good, and to show our appreciation and understanding of what they are doing to be prepared for what they may have to do in the future.” Moffitt said.