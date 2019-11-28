ST. LOUIS — Work is beginning on a $1.7 billion National Geospatial Intelligence Agency campus in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that ground will be broken Tuesday on the 97-acre site, where workers will map and analyze imagery for the military and intelligence communities.

The project's kickoff marks almost four years since the federal government chose the site. While the NGA had called the south Mississippi riverfront near the Anheuser-Busch brewery home for decades, the agency needed to modernize its facility. That spurred a competition within the region to woo the facility and its 3,000-plus high-paying jobs.

NGA leaders opted to stay in the urban core, hoping it would help them better attract talent. But that meant dozens of properties had to be bought out and cleared to make way for the new campus.