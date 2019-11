Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route T in Howard County between Route 129 and County Road 281 on Monday and Tuesday for culvert work.

Route T will be closed in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and the department advises drivers to find another route. The work could be delayed if the weather is poor, according to a news release from the department. For more information call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.