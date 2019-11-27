Bunceton Schools celebrated American Education Week from Nov. 18 to 22. The students wore their boots Monday to kick off the week. Favorite hats were worn Tuesday, and elementary students ate with their grandparents or grand friends. Neon colors were prevalent as the middle and high school students were shown appreciation with their choice of movie to watch as popcorn and Kona Ice were consumed. On Thursday, students and staff wore their sweats to school. Middle and high school students took their turn to eat lunch with their grandparents while the elementary enjoyed watching a movie and ate popcorn. Rounding out the week, Dragon students wore their school colors of black and gold to show Dragons Rule. Teachers, staff, and the administration were shown appreciation. The popcorn was provided by the Bunceton PTO and students wish to thank the organization for it.

The Jamboree held at Bunceton on the evening of Nov. 19 showcased the girls basketball teams of Pilot Grove, Lexington and Salisbury as well as the co-op team of Bunceton/Prairie Home.

The Cooper County Historical Society is happy to announce their Thirteenth Annual Trivia Night to be held Jan. 25 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1515 Radio Hill Road in Boonville. A buffet supper with meat and side dishes, dessert from Taylor's Bake Shop, iced tea, coffee, and soda will be served at 6 p.m.. There will be free popcorn and beverages served all night long. The trivia contest will begin at 7 p.m. The cost for this event is $140 per table/team which includes the buffet. The historical society asks that you think about the members of your various groups and encourage them to form a team which can consist of up to eight members. Members of the winning teach will each receive identical prizes that are suitable for both men and women. Often you can find a sponsor for your team such as a business, bank, or a generous friend. Those who sponsor a team will be listed in the program booklet, and also listed on the Cooper County Historical Society's Facebook page for recognition of their generosity. Teams will work together on the answer to each question and write the answer on an answer sheet which is turned in to the judges at the end of each round of questions. Questions will not be about Cooper County history. Instead they will cover a variety of categories such as the arts, entertainment, science, geography, history, literature, sports, travel, and movies to name a few. Please feel free to call Dawn Taylor at 660-888-9438 for more information or to sign up your team. You may also email her at mochicory@gmail.com. There will also be a silent auction going on during the evening.