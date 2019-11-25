After more than 10 months on the run, a man charged in a January homicide in Boone County was apprehended Saturday trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico.

In a press release, Boone County Sheriff’s Department wrote 60-year-old Garland B. Wisley was arrested in San Luis, Arizona, on warrants for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Wisley is accused of killing John R. Albers, 38, on Jan. 13 at a residence in the 200 block of Sarazen Drive in what charging documents show was an argument over a handgun.

Courts have set Wisley’s bail at $1 million cash-only. His extradition to Boone County is pending, according to the release.

Authorities sought Wisley to no avail since the issuance of the warrants for his arrest in the homicide. In February, authorities said they believed he was still in mid-Missouri and searched a home in Fulton, but were not able to locate him.

On the day Albers was killed, deputies responded about 7 a.m. to the Sarazen Drive residence and found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were unable to revive him and Albers was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Several witnesses told Boone County detective Clark Luntsford that Albers’s death came following an argument the night before over a handgun.

One witness inside the home, who did not see the alleged shooting, told authorities he heard the shot and Wisley say “I told you not to mess with me.”

When the witness entered the room, Albers was on the floor and not moving.

Another witness argued with Wisley prior to the shooting, according to Luntsford’s affidavit. He told authorities he tried to get Wisley to hand over the gun just before the shooting happened and saw Wisley shoot Albers. Wisley then allegedly blamed Albers’s death on the witness, telling him, “This is all your fault.”

Other witnesses told authorities Wisley admitted to the shooting afterward, and it was spurred by an argument over the handgun.

Wisley, upon his return to Missouri, also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing in Callaway County. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

