The Mercantile Event Center, 505 Main St.

Betty Geiger wants her new Main Street event center to be a boost from downtown Boonville.

Able to accommodate everything from weddings to business meetings, the center could bring crowds of up to 300 people into the area at a time, Geiger said. She named it “The Mercantile” after the old Mercantile that used to be next door to where her event center is now, she said.

“If you’re not here, you don’t know what’s available, and we have some really good shops downtown,” Geiger said. “I hope this will bring a lot of outside people downtown so they can take a look.”

Geiger did some remodeling to the space — adding new chandeliers, an HVAC system and new insulation, and making the two bathrooms wheelchair accessible. Still, she tried to leave the historic charm of the century-old building intact, including the patterned tin ceiling, an old safe in the men’s room and original, wood floors.

“My assistant and four teenage boys and myself got down on our hands and knees and filled all the cracks,” she said.

The space can hold as many as 300 people, and it has a loading dock in the back, connected to the caterers kitchen. There isn’t a stove or oven in the kitchen, but there is a refrigerator and space for caterers to set up.

The center is taking bookings for 2020, and already has one wedding lined up for next year. Anyone interested in renting the space can call 573-999-9199 or 660-888-8047. The rates start at $3,500 a day for peak seasons and $2,100 for offseason, and Geiger said she can make special deals for longer-term rentals, like if someone wanted it for a week for a business meeting.

The Company, 400 Main St.

Kim Brady hosted a Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a new real estate location in Downtown Boonville at 400 Main St. – the former BTC Bank site.

The ceremony was held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4, with the Ribbon Cutting at 12:45 p.m. Brady thanked friends and family for attending today and for their support as she relocated to Boonville. Over 75 people attended the event.

“I’m so appreciative of the support that I’ve received already,” Brady said. “It’s been absolutely amazing, the support I’ve received from the Cooper County community.”

The Company also has an office in Columbia, and is set to open one in Jefferson City in December, Brady said.