Boonville Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Open Bible Praise Center is hosting the annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School.

The church has organized the dinner since 2013, church administrator Deana Dreyer said. It was previously hosted by the Stein House before it was destroyed by a fire. The church decided to fill the need after a few years lapsed without the dinner.

About 750 people were served last year, Dreyer said. The dinner is made possible by community support: space from the school district, pies and rolls from the Isle of Capri, turkeys at cost from Cargill, and an extra freezer to hold them from Imhoff’s are some of the donations. Other fixings are purchased by the church, and all the food is prepared in the church’s kitchen, Dreyer said.

The dinner serves two main purposes: providing a Thanksgiving dinner for those who can’t afford it, and offering fellowship and a place to eat for those who don’t have someone to share their meal with.

“Some people come when the doors open and just stay and talk to people and enjoy a day of fellowship,” Dreyer said.

Meals can also be delivered within Boonville city limits. Deliveries should be requested no later than Wednesday evening by calling 660-882-8354 extension 203, emailing info@obpraisecenter.com or filling out a form on the church’s website.

Dreyer said they can always use more volunteers to help. Volunteers will cook meals Thursday morning at the church. People are also needed to serve food, arrange deliveries or clean up at Laura Speed Elliott.

SS. Peter & Paul Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Service

An Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Service, coordinated by the Boonslick Ministerial Alliance (BMA), will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The service is open to those of all faiths.

The event will begin with a soup and sandwich supper, hosted by the Daughters of Isabella and SSPP’s Social Concerns Commission, in the SSPP church hall (basement) at 5:30 p.m. Desserts will be provided by the participating church communities. Freewill offerings will be accepted, to benefit the work of the BMA.

“We may come from different faith backgrounds, but we join together as a faith community at this time of year to give thanks for our many blessings,” said Lila Huebert, a SSPP parishioner and member of the BMA. “All are invited to attend this service.”

In addition to SSPP, other churches participating in the service include the Evangelical United Church of Christ, First Christian Church, Community Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church, Christ Episcopal Church, Morgan Street Baptist Church and Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church.

Scripture readings will include Psalms 95:1-7, Sirach 50:22-24, and Luke 17:11-19.

A thanksgiving offering will be taken during the service to benefit the BMA’s benevolent fund to help the needy in the community.

The congregation will be led in song by Nancy Windsor and Jesse Rohrbach of SSPP. Musical selections will include “Come Ye Thankful People Come,” “For the Fruits of this Creation,” “All Good Gifts,” and “Now Thank We All Our God.”

Prairie Home Community Thanksgiving

The Prairie Home Community Thanksgiving Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sanctuary at Prairie Home United Methodist Church. Pastor Shawn Dumsday of The Baptist Church will be preaching.

This will follow the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which will begin at noon in the Fellowship Hall of Prairie Home UMC. Prairie Home residents are invited to come and partake.

Prairie Home UMC is located on State Road 87, just southwest of the Prairie Home water tower.