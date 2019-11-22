Eighteen musicians from Boonville Silver Pirate Band auditioned and earned membership in the District Bands on Nov. 9.
More than 400 students from 40 high schools in the West Central District auditioned for membership in one of two West Central District Bands. Only 180 students were selected and recognized for their outstanding musicianship, including 18 from Boonville.
Special recognition and congratulations to senior Josh Derendinger for being selected as first chair trumpet in the West Central District Honor Band.
District Honor Band:
Josie Johnson, flute
Acacia Jiles, clarinet
Kate Schneringer, clarinet
Arji Webster, clarinet
Alexis Schnetzler, clarinet
Josh Derendinger, trumpet
Corwin Wiemholt, trumpet
Hayden Alley, horn
Trevor Firman, trombone
Jonah Hester, trombone
Koal Lauer, trombone
Chris Weisner, euphonium
Wyatt Shay, tuba
Honorable Mention Band:
Amanda Newbold, flute
Marina Firman, clarinet
Jordyn Williamson, clarinet
Jordan Birk, contrabass clarinet
Cameron Ray, percussion
Both bands will rehearse and perform in concert at the University of Central Missouri in January.