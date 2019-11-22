Twenty-nine members of the Boonville FFA chapter helped rake the yards of elderly people and those with disabilities Nov. 18. The group removed leaf and tree debris, trimmed shrubs, did other landscaping work, and disposed of materials. The members enjoyed giving back to their community. (From back left) Caleb Lauer, Tripp Kendrick, Alex Rhode, Luke Young, Tyson Fahrenbrink, Chris Gross, Aidan Meyer, Bryce Harris (from middle left) Logan Schildmeier, Austin Schuster, Harley Waller, Tate Nease, Grant Wilson, Conner Robinson, Huston Force, Dakota Kuester, Evan Gerke, Kayla Smith, (from front left) Ethan Gunderson, Kendall Jones, Brinley Samer, Ben Newman, Carter Taylor, Sydney Joy, Taryn Johnson, Caroline Herigon, and Maddie Bench helped rake yards around the community. Adam Lester and Rebecca Evans also helped but are not pictured. (Courtesy of Boonville FFA)