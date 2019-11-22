Five Boonville FBLA members attended the National Fall Leadership Conference (NFLC) in Denver this past weekend. Amanda Mize, Clint Penny, Michael Browning, Chris Weisner, and Kyle Platt represented Boonville. Over 2,000 FBLA members were in attendance from over five different states. Missouri FBLA had the largest attendance at this conference with 500+ members. The FBLA members enjoyed Keynote Speakers, John Guydon and Anne Bonney, during the opening and closing sessions. They attended workshops over entrepreneurship, ethics, and increasing membership in FBLA. The members also explored downtown Denver and the Red Rocks Amphitheater. [Submitted photo]