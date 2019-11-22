Boonville and Prairie Home students who attend Boonslick Technical Education were among the more than 250 high school students, and teachers from around the state who attended a career awareness day last Friday at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center in Chillicothe.

The conference, “Communicating News About Science and Agriculture,” focused on storytelling in science, agriculture, journalism and communication-related areas. The event was hosted by the Missouri School of Journalism and the College for Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri.

Tyne Morgan, host and executive producer, U.S. Farm Report, gave the keynote speech during the luncheon. An experienced group of professionals who use storytelling on a daily basis shared their insights with the students throughout the day. The presenters and their topics were:

Storytelling 101. Andrew McCrea, national public speaker and broadcaster. Planning the story. Ruby Bailey, executive editor, Columbia Missourian. Developing the story. Kristofor Husted and Rebecca Smith, reporters, KBIA-FM,an NPR-member station. The power of visuals in storytelling. Lynden Steele, director, Pictures of the Year International. Why storytelling is important. Chris Chinn, director, Missouri Department of Agriculture. Living the dream job. Christine Tew, director of communications, Missouri Soybean Association and the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

The conference participants also had the opportunity to visit with MU faculty and students and an admissions representative.