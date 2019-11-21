The Prairie Home Garden Club met Nov. 14 at the home of Sue Denny in Lupus. Sue gave the program on the Barn Quilt Trail in the Boonslick area. The group will collect nonperishable food items for the local food pantry during the Prairie Home Christmas Festival on Dec. 14. Members were encouraged to continue volunteering at the food pantry. Members attending the meeting were Patti Vonder Haar, Linda Keith, Janie Vance, Cindy Mallory, Peggy Wright and Nancy Kixmiller.

The next meeting will be Jan. 23 at Nancy Kixmiller's home.

The Prairie Home United Methodist Church is hosting their annual Community Turkey Dinner for members of the Prairie Home Community on Sunday. Serving will begin at noon and continue until everyone is fed.

The Prairie Home Community Thanksgiving Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church. Pastor Shawn Dumsday, Prairie Home Baptist Church, will be delivering the message.

The Prairie Home Christmas Festival will be held Dec. 14. The theme for the parade is “Christmas in Whoville.” There are only a few spots left for the craft show. Registration forms may be obtained at the Prairie Home Christmas Festival Facebook page. For more information, contact Meagan Alpers at 660-841-5683 or 660-537-1713.

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry anticipates needing volunteers in December. If you or your group would like to volunteer, please contact Nancy Kixmiller at 660-841-5439 or kixmiller@yahoo.com.