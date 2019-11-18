An engineering professor educated at the University of Missouri was one of two people appointed last week to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an intent to appoint Shannon Blunt, professor of radar and remote sensing at University of Kansas, and Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska, professor of engineering and Associate Dean in Intelligent Transportation Systems and GPS at Ohio State University.

Blunt received his undergraduate, masters and doctorate degrees in engineering at the University of Missouri, completing his studies in 2002.

Blunt has made major contributions to radar technology, a White House news release stated, publishing more than 150 articles and 11 book chapters and two books. He has received or has pending 16 patents and won the Fred Nathanson Memorial Radar Award in 2012.

The 16-member panel met for the first time Monday.