Central Missouri Community Action of Cooper and Howard counties is collecting household supplies to make care baskets for the holidays.

The organization partners with Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church to collect everyday household supplies that can’t be purchased with SNAP benefits, community organizer Audrey Phelps said.

“It’s those things you grab every time you go into the store, and maybe not even realize over a period of time how much it costs,” she said.

Anyone can donate items or money to the church for the care baskets up to Dec. 1.

Each care basket will include toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, dish soap, paper plates, napkins, trash bags, freezer bags, saran wrap, shampoo, conditioner, bars of soap, hand soap and a laundry basket. Optional items for the boxes include diapers, baby wipes, tampons and menstrual pads.

About 2,650 people in Cooper and Howard counties receive SNAP benefits, showing a need for essentials in the community, Phelps said. There is especially a need for these items during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Along with donations for the baskets, volunteers are needed to put the baskets together from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, and volunteers to distribute the baskets from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14. They’ll need volunteers who are able to deliver the baskets, as well as distribute them to people who come in, said Phelps.

Applications to receive a basket can be made online until Dec. 1.