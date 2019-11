The Boonville FFA Shooting Team won first place in the Helias Catholic Fall Shotgun Sports Tournament on Oct. 26 at the Malinmor Hunt Club in Bowling Green. Team members included Tyson Fahrenbrink, Nash McKenzie, Alex Rhode, Cade Schupp, and Luke Young. The team competed in Sporting Clays, Trap and 5-Stand as well as competed for individual awards, where team member Nash McKenzie won High Overall Shooter. Gage McKenzie, of Boonville, also participated and won High Overall Youth.