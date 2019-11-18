The Boonville FFA chapter took 15 members to the 92nd National FFA Convention from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in Indianapolis.

The members had to sell at least $500 worth of fruit to be eligible to apply for the National Convention.

The first seven slots went to the top seven sellers in the annual Boonville FFA Fruit Fundraiser. The next slots are selected from a judge based on the applications. The Boonville members who attended National FFA Convention met other FFA members around the nation and attended different leadership sessions held by the National FFA organization. These members also attended the general sessions, where they saw the National FFA officers conduct award sessions and give speeches, and listened to the keynote speaker, Bob Goff.

The Boonville FFA Chapter received the 3-star chapter award by the National FFA Organization. Ty Stinson, Megan Young, Kerigan Samer, and Riley Blank were recognized with their American Degree.