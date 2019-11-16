Last Saturday, a court of honor was held to honor six new Eagle Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 178 sponsored by Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Pictured are Parker Duett, Chett Auch, J.P.Flickner, Brennen Harris, John Murphy and Wyatt Young. All six boys gave a verbal tribute to their parents, and leaders followed individually by a statement from their fathers honoring their sons' growth as a result of the Scouting experience. In the reception hall following the ceremony, each Scout had prepared a table with Scouting memorabilia to record their experience on their Trail to Eagle. [Submitted photo]