ST. LOUIS — Meteorite hunters are scouring farm fields for remnants of a basketball-size hunk of rock that blazed across the sky in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several Washington University researchers and a separate duo that included Science Channel show “Meteorite Men” costar Steve Arnold began their search Wednesday. They used NASA weather radar data to find a promising Warren County field about 70 miles west of St. Louis where they believed chunks of the fireball may have landed Monday.

They later shifted the search to another cattle-filled pasture after data suggested that wind may have changed the meteorite’ path. The scientists called it quits after about 7 ½ hours of searching without finding anything, although they said they might try again another day.