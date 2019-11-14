I guess I brought it on myself.

I’m the one who chose to grab groceries on a Sunday evening, ignoring the commandment – one of the 10, mind you – about honoring the Sabbath and keeping it holy. Not the first time, probably not the last, I must confess.

So I have no room to be high and mighty. Not that any of us ever do.

So here goes.

I was standing in line, minding my own business, when I overhead a voice one aisle over.

“Well, at least I got the tree up today.”

Really? Nearly three weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, and we’re in a rush to put up Christmas trees? Madness.

The next day I stepped into a well-known coffee chain shop and was met with a blast of red and green. A saner person would raise his hands in surrender and say, OK, that’s it. The culture has spoken.

But hold on a minute.

Let’s say a word for Thanksgiving. Forget fables about Pilgrims. Forget football. The day is exactly what it’s called, and it’s a wonderful day in part because – and I have polled this – it’s basically the food and family of Christmas without the gifts.

Sadly, Thanksgiving is under attack from both sides of the calendar. One is Halloween, once an evening for children and their cavities but now a full-on adult spectacle. The other is Christmas but not exactly Christmas.

Hear me out. The political baloney about “the war on Christmas” misses the point. We really have two types of Christmas. First is the actual Christmas, the one celebrated at church, where believers mark the birth of the Savior after a period of deliberate reflection and anticipation.

The other is the red-and-green and loud commercial and secular version of Christmas. I submit that the second one, the one that takes up so much of our personal bandwidth for the next several weeks, is the one that too easily obscures the real thing. Eggnog and full stockings – I love full stockings – are great, but they are not the point.

My sensibilities were ruffled by the woman at the grocery store and her too-early Christmas tree. There is an appropriate season for these things. But who am I to say? People are busy. Some want to get a jump on things to better enjoy the holidays.

Maybe we would be better off giving the Christmas tree back to the pagans from whom European Christians appropriated it centuries ago. It probably won’t happen. That icon moves a lot of merchandise. The culture has spoken.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner's editor.