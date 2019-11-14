A 31-year-old Boonville man is facing charges of statutory rape after police allege he had sex with a 15-year-old Columbia girl in September.

Jesse J. Mitchell Jr. was arrested Tuesday after being charged Nov. 1 with second-degree statutory rape, a class D felony with a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Police believe Mitchell had sex with a 15-year-old ward of the state the night of Sept. 14 at the Super 8 Motel in Boonville after she had run away from a group home in Columbia, according to a probable cause statement filed by Boonbille Police Capt. Joe Pangburn.

The girl turned herself into the Columbia Police Department on Sept. 15, after spending the night with Mitchell, according to the statement. She had told a family member that she and Mitchell had sex, and a case worker took the girl to University Hospital for a sexual assault forensic examination, according to the statement.

Two weeks later, the child went to Rainbow House for a forensic interview, but she refused to talk about the incident, telling the interviewer that she “participated willingly” and didn’t want to get Mitchell in trouble, Pangburn wrote.

Mitchell admitted to Pangburn that he stayed the night with the girl but denied having sex. Security footage showed Mitchell buying a pack of condoms at Love’s Truck Stop at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 14, with the girl present, Pangburn wrote.