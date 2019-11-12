The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to 15 crashes, road slide-offs or stranded motorists from around 11:56 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. There were no reported injuries from these incidents.

Injuries were reported from crashes over the weekend.

Ryan L. Gish, 19, of Mexico received minor injuries Nov. 8 when the 2007 Chevrolet 2500 he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened at about 6:56 a.m. on northbound Route B about 650 feet south of County Road 448. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. Patrol troopers were assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.

A 14-year-old unidentified male from Martinsburg had serious injuries after being ejected from a Yamaha 350 ATV on Sunday. The crash happened at about 1:21 p.m. at First Street at Jefferson Street in Martinsburg. The teen reportedly failed to shop at the stop sign and struck a John Deere Ag Sprayer driven by Ryan E. Jackson, 42, of Martinsburg. He was life flighted by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia. The teen was not wearing a safety device, according to a MSHP report.