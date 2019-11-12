The University of Missouri's loss in a case challenging exorbitant fees sought for animal records, combined with two appeals court rulings favoring the public's right to access documents, made the past seven days a noteworthy week for openness in government, an attorney who specializes in Sunshine Law said Tuesday.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled that the university's attempt to charge the Beagle Freedom Project $82,222 for research records "was tantamount to a denial of the request."

On Tuesday, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled that Raytown could not classify otherwise public records as exempt from disclosure just because they might be used in a lawsuit against the city.

And a week ago, the same appeals court ruled the Missouri State Highway Patrol could not deny access to an FBI report in its possession by arguing it was exempt from disclosure under federal law.

Jean Maneke, an attorney who represents the Missouri Press Association, said Sunshine Law cases aren't that common, so three rulings within a week is important.

Each have points of interest, but the Beagle Freedom Project case holds less weight than the other two simply because it is a lower court decision, she said.

Judge Harris suggested that public bodies have an obligation to make the cost of records reasonable and to communicate that to requesters, Maneke said.

"That burden belongs to the public body to find a way to make records available to the public," she said.

In the Beagle Freedom Project case, Harris ruled the university knowingly violated the state Open Meetings and Records Act, known as the Sunshine Law, and ordered the university to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and to pay Beagle Freedom Project's legal fees.

Harris didn't order the university to produce the records.

"The court does not order the production of the documents without charge because (Beagle Freedom Project) has cited no case that would indicate the court has the discretion or authority to do so," Harris wrote.

MU spokesman Christian Basi on Tuesday said university officials were still determining next steps.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Beagle Freedom Project praised the ruling.

"This ruling is not only a victory for the animals but also a victory for public disclosure of records in any regard," the release said.

Most universities that the Beagle Freedom Project sought animal records from complied with the requests, with some providing records at little or no cost, the ruling reads.

The appeals court ruling handed down Tuesday morning said Raytown, a suburban community in Jackson County, couldn't use the law's exemption protecting records of litigation from disclosure to deny access to road design and accident records because the person requesting them was threatening to sue over the death of a family member at an intersection in the city.

The clerk who denied the records was found to have purposefully violated the Sunshine Law because she did not attempt to locate the records despite their public nature. The appeals court denied her attempt to overturn the ruling, which imposed a $4,000 fine and attorneys' fees.

In the Nov. 5 ruling, the appeals court ruled that the Missouri State Highway Patrol couldn't withhold an FBI report into the investigation of the shooting death of Cpl. Bob Harper, who was shot at his home in 1994. The patrol had refused to turn the records over, saying they were protected under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

"We conclude that the records at issue are retained by the (Missouri State Highway Patrol) and are public records subject to the Sunshine Law," is another part of the decision.

The ruling also upholds a provision of the Sunshine Law that opens investigative records when the statute of limitations on prosecuting a crime has expired or 10 years have passed, whichever comes first.

Closing records because they didn't originate with that government body, as in the highway patrol case, is a common method for preventing disclosure, Maneke said.

"I think this case is really important because when you're reviewing something under the Sunshine Law, you have to take that analysis under a restricted premise," Maneke said. "Always assume that records are open."

The opening of criminal investigative records after 10 years is also important in the case.

"The law is really clear that closing something under the investigative exception has a time limit," she said.

The Raytown case and ruling also seemed clear-cut, she said.

"I love how the ruling says you don't focus on who is asking for the record," Maneke said. "It doesn't matter who asks for it."

The city clerk in the case had different opinions from various city attorneys and she took the advice of the attorney who advised her to deny the request, which was the wrong decision, the court ruled.

As the Raytown case illustrates, government bodies too often look for innovative ways to keep public records out of public hands instead of looking for ways to give the public easy access to them, Maneke said.

