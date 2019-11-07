The junior class of Bunceton High School will host a barbecue Sunday at the high school commons beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. They will serve pork and turkey along with cheesy hash browns, salad, green beans, rolls and an assortment of desserts all for the cost of a free will offering. You can't go wrong. There will also be a silent auction. All the proceeds from this event will go towards the class of 2021 to help pay for this school year's high school prom.

Red Ribbon Week was celebrated the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. On Monday, everyone was asked to wear red and boots to send a message, "Give drugs and bullies a boot!"

Tuesday was the day to wear camo. The classes took turns in the new gymnasium to see what it would be like to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Vision impairment goggles were worn while each student took turns driving a large tricycle around orange cones and while they threw bean bags at a target. Team sports day was on Wednesday to show winners don't do drugs or bully. Thursday was Halloween and students came up with some very good costumes to scare away drugs and bullies. The classes also participated in their family groups doing STEM activities. There wasn't any school on Friday for a teacher workshop day but the students prepared for the carnival that evening. A food drive also began Oct. 21 and completed Nov. 1.

Prairie Home was host for the CCAA Conference Choral Clinic and Concert this year. Students from four of the schools in the conference, Bunceton, Higbee, Jamestown and Prairie Home, participated in the concert after spending the afternoon learning from guest clinician, Dr. Claude Westfall. Westfall is an associate professor of music at Central Methodist University where he supervises and directs the Conservatory's choral music program. Guest accompanist Lauri Yohn Carr is a retired teacher from Jefferson City Public Schools. She loves to accompany students in contests, festivals and recitals. Songs performed at the concert were "Can You Hear" by Jim Papoulis, "Tshotsholoza (Go Forward)" adapted by Jeffery L. Ames, "Poor Wayfaring Stranger" arranged by Keith Christopher, "Elijah Rock!" arranged by Roger Emerson, "Swingin' With the Saints" arranged by Mark Hayes, "Jubilate, Allelluia!" by Mary Lynn Lightfoot and "Tell My Father" arranged by Andrea Ramsey. Bunceton Music Director Rebecca Ray taught her students the songs so they were ready for the clinic. Bunceton students who sang soprano were Brooklyn Davis, Addison Ray and Kya Turner. Singing alto were Haylee Irvin, Stayzia Miller, Abigail Pearcy, Riley Shadwick and Aubrey Thompson. Tenors from Bunceton were Weston Clark, Jaren Davis, Michael Gregory and Christian Schler while Jacey McDaniel sang bass.

The Lady Dragons won their first ever game in district play on October 28 when they faced Russellville at Calvary Lutheran High School. They won in two sets with the scores of 25 to 22 and 25 to 17. Next they faced first-seeded Calvary Lutheran and fell to them to end their season with 5 wins and 15 losses.

Bunceton School Carnival was Nov. 1. Crowned prince was Colton Oliver and princess was April Hurt. Co-Queens crowned were Addison Ray and Maddie Brandes. These students sold the most raffle tickets in the school. Each class had a booth as did the Booster Club, PTO and some vendors. The cake walk and jail were popular as usual but this year there was a raffle to throw a pie in a teacher's face. Each class also put together baskets for the silent auction.