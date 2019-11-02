In a display true to Claire McCaskill’s career-long rallying call for moderation, the three-time Missouri senator was introduced by longtime friend, Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, at a lunchtime speech at the State Historical Society of Missouri on Saturday.

Blunt, a trustee and second vice president of the society, said he offered to introduce McCaskill, who has been working as a political analyst for MSNBC since she lost a Senate reelection bid last November to Josh Hawley, when he heard she’d be presenting a lecture.

The two have been acquainted since Blunt walked into McCaskill’s office at the state Capitol some 35 years ago. At the time, McCaskill was a state representative and Blunt was secretary of state.

There had been a meeting the previous night in which Blunt had made a request for three new branch offices in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. McCaskill said she’d railed against the appropriation for the offices, which would go to Bill Webster, the former state attorney general-turned-felon, and Roy Blunt.

She saw it as an encroachment into the heavily Democratic parts of the state, she said.

“I could just see the public service announcements by Bill Webster and Roy Blunt about what great service they were providing,” she said.

McCaskill also knew of some “shenanigans” going on behind the scenes about getting jobs, particularly in Webster’s office, she said. Former state senator and representative Richard “Dick” Webster — Bill Webster’s father — had cut a deal to give some of the jobs in St. Louis and Kansas City. She saw it as a form of nepotism that she needed to stop.

The next morning, Blunt showed up at McCaskill’s door. He arrived without fanfare and explained “very cogently” why he needed a Kansas City office. Twenty minutes later, McCaskill said, a young representative for Dick Webster arrived at her door. He had a message for her from Webster.

“Every piece of legislation you touch is dead,” he said. “It will not pass, it has no chance of passage, and if you have any questions, don’t bother to call him, because he will not speak to you.”

It was her introduction to someone who wielded power “like a two-by-four” and someone who had finesse, she said. A new friendship was born.

But McCaskill knew of Blunt long before their first official meeting. Her mother, Betty McCaskill, had run against Blunt’s father for state representative in southwest Missouri, an area largely Republican-leaning. Betty lost the election and went on to a career in local politics, becoming the first woman to be voted onto the Columbia City Council.

McCaskill spoke about her mother and her grandmother during her speech, the first installment in the Center for Missouri Studies’ “My Missouri” lecture series. The purpose of the series, envisioned by executive director Gary Kremer, is for people to reflect upon the Missouri values and virtues that shaped the careers of prominent Missourians.

McCaskill described a week in the life of her grandmother, Mildred, to illustrate the Missouri values that raised her. She was a single mother at a time “when good folks didn’t let that happen.” She’d married an alcoholic gambler from a nice Tennessee family.

When she left him, she moved in with her sister, Betty, and her husband in Lebanon, Missouri, a town of around 6,000 people.

“They were a nontraditional family before nontraditional families were common,” McCaskill said. “In a very small town.”

When McCaskill was a child, Tom, Betty and Mildred lived in a small two-bedroom house, she said. Tom and Betty owned a local drugstore on main street, while Mildred worked as a secretary at a state unemployment office. The store was open every day but Sunday.

Tom billed prescriptions and helped make milkshakes when it got busy. Betty stocked and sold items and worked the lunch counter. Along with their work, they were active in the community. Tom was a deacon and Mildred was an organist.

“Even when she was so ill with arthritis in her hands, I remember watching as a young girl as she played the organ, tears running down her face from the pain she felt from playing the organ,” McCaskill said.

Every night Mildred and Betty would stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the small kitchen making lunch to be sold at the drugstore the following day. On Saturday, Mildred’s day off, she baked bread to bring to people throughout the community who had fallen on hard times.

McCaskill said the values of family and hard work exhibited by her grandmother are being lost in politics today.

“We are still figuring out what the middle ground means today — racially, religiously and economically,” she said, explaining the struggle many consider the “rural-urban divide.”

The divide doesn’t extend to how people live their lives, she said, quoting a Pew Research study that said nearly half of people settle where they grew up. Family ties show themselves across the rural and urban board, along with concern about poverty, jobs and drug addiction.

But McCaskill said Missouri is in a place where the divide could become greater.

“We are now facing such a virulent form of tribalism, we can’t even agree on the facts,” she said, calling on Missourians to refrain from letting abrasive political rhetoric permanently damage the state.

The presidential impeachment inquiry is one example of the divisive nature of current politics. Although they may not agree on the outcome, both McCaskill and Blunt said they think the process will progress in a healthier fashion once the information surrounding the nature of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is exposed.

Blunt, however, thinks the Democratic house is pushing to find information to fit their accusations instead of making accusations based on the information, he said. He is on the intelligence committee in the Senate, where he is specifically looking into the whistleblower complaint to present findings to the rest of the senators.

“I’m of the view that you put the information together first and we reach the conclusion second,” Blunt said. “I think in the House they might have reached their conclusion first.”