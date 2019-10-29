When a veteran comes back from the battlefield, many are not able to leave what they experienced behind.

In fact, about 11 to 20% of veterans from Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Many veterans will work through PTSD with therapists and through medications like antidepressants, but the Missouri VFW recently developed a different form of therapy, a program for veterans who like to hunt, said Anthony Larson, Missouri Veterans Outdoors Department Chairman for the Missouri VFW.

A deer bow hunting event was held this past weekend in Mexico and another is planned with selected veterans Nov. 9 and 10.

"We do hunts all over the state," he said.

The focus for the hunts are veteran mental health and suicide prevention. The hunts are healing, regardless of if they bag a deer, Larson said. Larson is diagnosed with PTSD having served two tours in Afghanistan and said hunting helped him. "If it helped me, I knew it was going to help my brothers and sisters," he said.

Larson is in charge of the statewide program and coordinates hunts with the various VFW districts. VFW coordinated a veterans appreciation waterfowl hunt last fall with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Larson brought up the idea of a VFW hunting program with State Commander Troy Williams. A crappie tournament held in May by Larson at Mark Twain Lake convinced Williams the program was a good idea.

"That's when [Williams] jumped on board. I told him we need to be doing an outdoors program," Larson said, adding Williams appreciated how efficiently the crappie tournament was operated. "The only way a program like this can get started is if a state commander starts it and appoints a state chairman."

Larson started a page on Facebook within a couple weeks of his appointment and already has a couple thousand followers. The group has conducted fishing events and goose hunts. Around 5,000 acres have been made available for the various hunts throughout the state. Many hunting guide services also are provided for free, Larson said.

"The one [in Mexico] is really cool. The property has some big deer and it being so close to town, it's shocking there are so many right there," Larson said.

The hunt took place on land owned by Geeding Construction of Troy, south of A1 Towing in Mexico. Larson, who also owns and operates the commercial and industrial hardware store J&D Enterprises in Winfield, which is located near Troy, called Dale Geeding to see if he had land available.

"He said, 'Of course I do. Anything for our veterans,'" Larson said. “The amount of people who want to give and support what we're doing, it makes me happy to know there's still people out there like this."

Larson worked with Nate Geeding to plan the hunt after reviewing trail camera pictures. 47 West Trailer Sales of Troy also donated a camper for the two-day hunt. Larson worked with Chard Shoemaker of Mexico Parks and Recreation Department to find a place to park it.

Porky's barbecue provided a free dinner Saturday for the veterans. C&S Taxidermy of Eolia offered a free mount to whichever veteran killed the largest buck from this weekend’s bow hunt and the Nov. 9-10 hunt. A new group of hunting veterans will participate when rifle season begins.

"It's amazing the way people want to give," Larson said.

The veterans purchased their own tags. Some of the veterans go hunting each year to provide for their family, Larson said. "If they want to keep the deer, they keep the deer," he said.

Participants and guides like Larson helped with the skinning, gutting and quartering process since the hunters came from throughout the state. One of the participants traveled to Mexico from Knob Noster, while another is from Springfield, Larson said.

"They come from all over the state because they know they're going to have a good hunt and a good time," he said.

