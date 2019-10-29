Roadside memorials until Monday night were not allowed within city limits and could be removed at the city's discretion. This ordinance was generally not enforced this year and three memorials currently are up in city right-of-ways. The Mexico City Council decided on a new ordinance that allows roadside memorials for those who died in tragic events like traffic accidents, but only for a limited a limited time.

The ordinance language originally was for 180 days. Council member Chris Miller proposed an amendment to reduce this timeframe to 120 days. The amendment was passed 3-1, with Mayor Ayanna Shivers voting in opposition. Council member Steve Nichols was absent. The amended ordinance was approved by the council 4-0.

Roadside memorials will need to be removed after 120 days from incident date or it will be removed by the city at its discretion. If a memorial is within an adjacent property owner's right-of-way, that property owner may also remove the memorial at their discretion if it prevents access to property right-of-ways.

The ordinance limits memorials to crash or other incident victims. Memorials will not be allowed for those who died while in the process of committing a crime, according to the ordinance language. If a memorial is installed for a perpetrator of a crime, it will be removed at the city's discretion.

Memorials cannot prevent pedestrian, wheelchair or vehicular traffic and it cannot be a visual impediment or create a nuisance. Markers are limited one per death, sized 30 inches by 18 inches and can be a standard Latin cross or similar religious symbols of death, like the Star of David. No other decorations are allowed.

The ordinance approval coincided with the reading of a proclamation by Mayor Ayanna Shivers dedicating Oct. 29 as "Buckle Up, Phone Down Day." Around 70% of traffic crash deaths in 2017 were due to those involved not wearing seat belts, Shivers said reading from the proclamation. Crashes involving drivers distracted by cellphones has increased 30% in the past three years.

Mexico High School and Community R-6 School also made the pledge, said Audrain Ambulance District Administrator Kevin Cash. He also is the EMS representative for the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Northeast Region.

Yearly appropriations

The council approved two yearly budget appropriations. The first was to the Mexico Senior Nutrition Center for $14,000 to help offset operational costs. The second was for $13,000 to the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce to assist with costs related to marketing activities.

Ione Bickell, senior center administrator, recognized the council for the contribution and encouraged members to visit the center. Bickell has been the center's administrator for around 20 years.

"Not only are we a nutrition site, but we're also [there] for activities. We're for seniors having a good time," she said.

The center now offers a breakfast program and Bickell provided information to the council about its Christmas Bazaar and Christmas for the Homebound program.

Wastewater plant upgrades

The wastewater treatment plant needs to replace four waste-activated sludge and recycled-activated sludge pumps. The council approved the replacement of two of the pumps last year, with that work currently under construction Public Works Director Kensey Russell said.

Replacement of the other two pumps was included in the 2019-20 budget. An amendment to the task order was sought by the public works department for Horner and Shifrin of St. Louis through its general services contract with the city to prepare bid documents, conduct construction administration and limited on-site construction observation. The amendment was needed for the bid package since electrical rehabilitation is needed due to corroded conduits and contacts, Russell said. The professional services from the Horner and Shifrin Task Change Order will cost the city $32,300. The 2019-20 wastewater fund allows up to $75,000 for professional services.

The city is purchasing the remaining two Vaughan Horizontal End Suction Chopper pumps directly from Municipal Equipment Co. of St. Louis for $31,796. They are the same price as the Vaughn pumps purchased from a bid last year by Plan B Development of Mexico. Municipal Equipment Co. is a distributor of the Vaughn pumps. The 2019-20 budget allowed up to $90,000 for pump replacement.

In other business:

The next scheduled council meeting was Nov. 11. Due to Veterans Day falling on the same day, the council approved postponing the meeting to the following Monday, Nov. 18. Munch with the Mayor is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pratt's on Monroe. The Mexico 2020 Census Complete Count Committee will hold conduct a mock census at Reality Story Nov. 7 at Mexico Middle School. The committee, working with the U.S. Census Bureau, will hold census taker application event starting mid-morning Nov. 13 at the Audrain County Library in Mexico. The event will last until the library closes at 8 p.m.

