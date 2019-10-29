Those with outdoor plans on Halloween might want to consider dressing up as something with long sleeves and gloves. Columbia's Halloween forecast currently calls for potentially record-breaking cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Missouri over the course of the week, including possible snowfall in mid-Missouri. Randolph, Howard and Chariton counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Minor snow accumulations are possible late Wednesday. The weather service predicts snow before 11 a.m. on Halloween, then rain.

Thursday is expected to be one of the coldest days of the year so far, with lows in the 20s as trick-or-treaters venture out to collect candy.

The record for lowest high temperature on Halloween in Columbia is 39 degrees, set in 1951 and 1993, with the record low of 22 degrees being set most recently in 1993, according to the National Weather Service. Columbia's forecasted high of 37 degrees and low of 23 degrees on Thursday could very well break one or both of those records.

The spotty rain and possible snow are all a part of a larger weather system sweeping across the Midwest, spreading snow and sudden freezing temperatures across Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

The bitter cold is expected to extend into the weekend before Sunday brings milder temparatures.